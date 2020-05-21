Donald Oscar Gustafsson, born in Brooklyn, New York, on February 7, 1932, passed away on May 20, 2020, at St Catherine's Village nursing home in Madison, Mississippi, due to COVID-19. Don was the son of Swedish immigrants and a long-time resident of Zachary, Louisiana, where he started and owned Don-Lyn Florist for 37 years. Don worked hard his entire life in pursuit of the American dream and in recognition of his accomplishments, was elected president of the Zachary Rotary Club and the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. Don was also a Shriner and a member of Deerford United Methodist Church. Don loved his family, his community, and golfing with his friends. He was always ready to share a joke and will be remembered for his genuine smile and sense of humor. Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lynda Millican Gustafsson; his son, Lars Gustafsson; his daughter, Melissa Hill; his son-in law, Jack Hill; and his granddaughters, Kate, Anna, Bonnie, and Allison Hill of Madison, MS. He is preceded in death by his parents Gustav Gunnar and Ruth Sandahl Gustafsson, and his brother, Herbert. Rabenhorst East Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, and a private graveside service will be held at Green Oaks Memorial Cemetery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on May 23rd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store