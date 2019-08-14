Donald Paul Guidry departed this life on August 10, 2019, at the age of 66 years. He was a native of Kenner, LA and a resident of Prairieville, LA. He was a devoted husband to Katherine Castay Guidry for 46 years and a loving father to Donald L. (Danielle) Guidry of Prairieville, Amanda M. (Mitchell) Guidry of Amite, and Ja'nene G. Broussard (Cyrus Morton) of Jacksonville, NC. Grandfather to David and Demi Guidry, Logan and Stiles Guidry, Cameron Broussard, Hayleigh and Logan Morton. Also, survived by five brothers, five sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Son of the late Joseph T. Guedry, Sr. and Laura Hidalgo Guedry of Sorrento, LA. He retired from the U S Army after serving during the Vietnam Era, Gulf War and Operation Endurance Freedom. He was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and Ascension Parish Master Gardeners. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gifts in his honor to be place by the family to Quad Area CCA; please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/guidry-donald-paul. Services with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019