Donald R. Rayburn Jr., age 72, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice at 8:40 a.m. A resident and native of Baton Rouge, LA. He retired as owner of White Oak Upholstery. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Survived by his mother, Martha M. Rayburn; three sisters, Sandra Scott, Donna Loflin and husband, David, and Teresa Rayburn and fiancé, David Luneau; two brothers, David Rayburn and wife, Mary, and Mark Rayburn and wife, Lori; nieces and nephews, Angelina Hasty, Tommy Loflin and wife, Cristy, Ashley Loflin and her daughter, Kaylee, Taylor Loflin, Dustin Loflin, Daniel Loflin, Traci Rayburn, Lanie Rayburn, Michael Rayburn, Christopher Biby, Joshua Scott, Brooke Goff, Greg Goff, and Mike Goff; and numerous great nieces and great nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Donald R. Rayburn Sr. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 9, 2019