Donald Ray McKnight was born February 4, 1939 in Baton Rouge, LA. Don, lovingly called "Pappy" by his grandchildren, died peacefully of natural causes and joined his Lord and Savior on June 23, 2019. Don was a follower of Christ and served Him faithfully in many ways. Istrouma, LC & LSU were his alma maters; majoring in music. He served many years as part time music director in churches in the Baton Rouge and Denham Springs areas. Sunday School teacher, Deacon and member of the Board of Directors were areas he served as a charter member of New Covenant Baptist Church in Denham Springs. He was also on the Renovation Team and later the Building Team at NCBC. Don retired from Exxon in Dec. 1998 after 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Thelma Aline Fore McKnight Albritton and Thomas Whitaker McKnight. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Virginia ("Ginnie") Elena Broussard McKnight and his four children, three daughters-in-law, and eight grandchildren. The oldest son, Thomas Wade is married to Kelly Griffing and have two daughters, Emily and Olivia. Don's only daughter, Sandy Lynne McKnight, is a special Aunt to all his grandchildren. Richard Todd, married to Kerry Descalopoulis, have three children, Elena, Lexi and Luke. Todd's twin, Steven Paul is married to Beth Boudreaux and their daughters are Ashley, Kimberly and Miley. Don is also survived by his sister, Dorothy "Dot" Efferson and his nephew, Charles Efferson and his wife, Sonja. The family will be at NCBC, 215 Florida Ave. SE, Denham Springs, LA on July 6, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m. for visitation/reception with the service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Please join the family to celebrate Don's life. Don was very mission minded and the family asks in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SBC International Mission Board. The NCBC office can help with that address. Seale Funeral Home will handle the private interment. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 6, 2019

