Donald Ray Clark

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ray Clark.
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donald Ray Clark entered into eternal rest on August 6, 2019 at the age of 64. Survived by his father, Earnest Harris, Jr.; daughters, Angela Williams and Kimberly Tate (Derrick); sisters, Cecile Harris and Regina Harris; brothers, Lloyd Clark, Sr., Leo Fontenot, Sr. (Pamela), Erwin Harris and Jerome Harris; 6 grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, August 17, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater St. Paul Baptist Church, 3711 Louisiana Highway 1 South, Port Allen, LA. Bishop Ernest Mills, officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son, www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.