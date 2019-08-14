Donald Ray Clark entered into eternal rest on August 6, 2019 at the age of 64. Survived by his father, Earnest Harris, Jr.; daughters, Angela Williams and Kimberly Tate (Derrick); sisters, Cecile Harris and Regina Harris; brothers, Lloyd Clark, Sr., Leo Fontenot, Sr. (Pamela), Erwin Harris and Jerome Harris; 6 grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, August 17, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater St. Paul Baptist Church, 3711 Louisiana Highway 1 South, Port Allen, LA. Bishop Ernest Mills, officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son, www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019