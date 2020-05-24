Donald Ray Clark
Donald Ray Clark a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana entered into eternal rest on May 18, 2020. Donald was a graduate of Scotlandville High School class on 1964. He was a Capital Transit bus driver for twenty-five years. He also serviced in the United States Air Forces. He is survived by his children and spouses: Tonjala and Robert Dupree-Upper, Marlbora, Maryland; Ebony and Gerald McAfee-Hitchcock, Texas, Aylwin and Shawnda Parker, San Antonia, Tx.; Reginald and Latasha Parker, Baton Rouge, LA. Penny Pointdexter, Baton Rouge, LA; Brother Karl and Evie Clark, Baton Rouge, LA; sister Bobbie Clark, Anchorage, Alaska. Ten grandchildren, three great grand children and finally the one he referred to as his wife Joyce Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters and brothers. Visitation at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. on May 26, 2020 from 10:30 am until religious services at 11:30. Interment in Port Hudson cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
MAY
26
Service
11:30 AM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
