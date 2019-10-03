Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Memorial service 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services will be held for Donald Ray Derouen at Ourso Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. Inurnment will happen privately at a later date. Mr. Derouen was born on February 3, 1943 and passed away on September 28, 2019 at the age of 76. He is survived by his son, Donald Derouen, Jr.; grandchildren, Patrick, Linda, Tressa; brother, Edward J. Derouen, Sr. and wife Rita; nephews, Edward J. Derouen, Jr. and wife Melody, Perry Derouen and wife Lisa, Winson Derouen, Jr. and wife Denise, Joseph Derouen; nieces, Elizabeth Williams and husband Sherwin, Wendy Babin and husband, Jimmy, Cindy Simmons, Cathy Whitlow, Amie Derouen; great-nephews, Edward J. Derouen, III and wife Allie, Brandon Derouen, Darrell Prichard, Anthony Derouen, Jordan Derouen, Taylor Derouen; great-nieces, Lindsay Derouen, Missy Mayer and husband Scott, Brittany Derouen, Bethany Derouen, Lillie Luquette, Sarah Whitlow and Emily Whitlow. He was preceded in death by his wife, Roxie Jones; mother, Gladys Comeaux; father, Adolph Derouen and brothers, Winson Derouen and Eloi Derouen. The family would like to say thank you to the staff, doctors, nurses and friends at Old Jefferson Community for the care given to Mr. Derouen. They also offer their deepest gratitude to Dr. Ford, nurses Kayle, Danielle and Connie in MICU at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge for all they did to care for Donald in his time of need.

