Donald Ray Givens
1959 - 2020
Donald Ray Givens transitioned peacefully from his earthly life on September 24, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Donald Ray was born in Pointe Coupee Parish on May 18, 1959 and was a long resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Donald was a well skilled mechanic all of his life. It was the love of his life. Donald is survived by his three children one son, Damian D. Givens; two daughters, Ashley Simon and Kelsie Givens. There will be a visitation on Friday, October 2, 2020, 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA for Family and Friends. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Memories & Condolences

October 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vikki
