Donald Jackson entered into eternal rest on June 5, 2019 at the age of 64. He was a Veteran in the United States Air Force. Survived by his daughter, Donna Jackson; sons, Nateshus Jackson and Chauncey Jackson; sister, Patricia Jackson; brothers, Isaac Jackson Jr. and Randy Lee Jackson; grandchild, Justice Jackson. Preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Jackson Sr. and Rosemary Jackson; sister, Jocelyn Williams. Visitation Thursday, June 13, 2019 2:00 pm until memorial service at 6:30 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine, 58790 Iron Farm Rd., Plaquemine, LA. Reverend Christine Butler officiating. Dismissal Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mount Pleasant Rd., Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 14, 2019