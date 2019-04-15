Donald Ray "Donnie" Jones, Sr., passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 63. He was a resident of Denham Springs and a Millwright. He was a U. S. Navy veteran. Visitation will be held at The Venue on Hwy. 431 in St. Amant on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM until religious services at 12:00 PM conducted by Rev. John L. Jones and Bro. Leonard Rushing. Burial will be at the Dunk and John P. Jones Family Cemetery on Ben Jones Road in Denham Springs. He is survived by his wife, Tammy James Jones; sons, Ronald D. Jones and wife Alysha and Daniel A. Jones and Fiance' Karie; brothers, James C. "Skeeter", John L., Joe and Lance Jones; grandchildren, Kinsley and Lucas, Alex, Michael and Dylan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dunk Jones and Myrtle Perkins Jones; son, Donald Ray Jones, Jr. Pallbearers will be David Reed, Sr., David Reed, Jr., Edward Reed, Brandon Jones, Bobby Guedry and Josh Edwards. Honorary pallbearer will be Steven Jones. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charges of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019