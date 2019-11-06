Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ray McAnally. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Zoar Baptist Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 12:00 PM Zoar Baptist Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Duck Hill Baptist Church Service 10:00 AM Duck Hill Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Ray McAnally, brother, stepfather, uncle, and resident of Denham Springs, LA. He went to his heavenly home on November 5, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at Ochsner's Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Donald was born February 8, 1958 in Grenada, Ms. He was known as "Dink" by family and many close friends. Donald grew up in Duck Hill, Ms. where he attended school and graduated from Grenada Lake Academy. Donald had a B.S. degree from Delta State University, home of the "Fighting Okra," as Don was so fond of reminding everyone. He was in management with Walgreens up until the time he could no longer work. Donald was a member of Zoar Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA and Mike Brown's Sunday School class. He served on the Audio/Visual Team at Zoar. Donald was an avid reader and a collector of Southern Rock music. Donald is survived by two stepdaughters, Kayla Spencer Shinholt and Holly Spencer of Memphis, Tenn. Two brothers, David McAnally of Jacksonville, FL. Dennis McAnally (wife Tammy) of Denham Springs, LA. A niece, Allison McAnally of Jacksonville, FL. Two nephews, Neil McAnally of Jacksonville, FL and Spencer McAnally of Clemson, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, G.C. and Peggy McAnally. The family would like to express appreciation to the doctors and nurses of the Intensive Care Unit at Ochsner's Medical Center for their compassionate and attentive care for not only Don, but the family as well. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 7th from 10am-12:00 noon at Zoar Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA, with the service at 12:00 noon, officiated by Dr. Mark Tolbert. Music will be provided by Chris Pulver, Dr. Kevin Hand, Blair and Jennifer Morgan, and Jason Dowies. Also, on Friday, November 8th in Duck Hill, MS, there will be visitation from 9:00 to 10:00am, with service at 10:00am at Duck Hill Baptist Church, officiated by Tim Bucannon. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

