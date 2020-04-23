Donald Ray Roberson, Sr., also known as "Donnie Boo", departed his life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a 67 year old native of Baton Rouge, LA and a well known cement finisher. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of 28 years Sharon W. Roberson of Baton Rouge; three children, Brittany Verret (Darrel), Donninetta Jackson, and Ty' Ray Roberson of Baton Rouge; five grandchildren, Dontreal Wright, Diamond Bell, Darrel Verret III, Ariah Jackson all of Baton Rouge and Daylan White of Houston, Texas; two sisters Wanda Robinson, Mary Lee Franklin, and one brother Victor Robinson all of Baton Rouge; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends; He was preceded in death by his mother Clara Robinson and his son Donald Ray Roberson, Jr. No public services will be conducted. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

