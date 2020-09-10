1/
Donald Ray Robertson
Donald Ray Robertson entered into eternal rest on September 4, 2020 at the age of 58. Survived by his wife, Mary Robertson; daughters, LaKecia Black, Donna Joseph, Rita Franklin Harris and Ashley Harvey; sons, James Stines and Dontrail Joseph; 6 sisters; 4 brothers; 10 grandchildren and 1 uncle. Visitation Saturday, September 12, 2020 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Robert Joseph officiating. Interment Hope Cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
SEP
12
Service
02:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
