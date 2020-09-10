Donald Ray Robertson entered into eternal rest on September 4, 2020 at the age of 58. Survived by his wife, Mary Robertson; daughters, LaKecia Black, Donna Joseph, Rita Franklin Harris and Ashley Harvey; sons, James Stines and Dontrail Joseph; 6 sisters; 4 brothers; 10 grandchildren and 1 uncle. Visitation Saturday, September 12, 2020 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Robert Joseph officiating. Interment Hope Cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.