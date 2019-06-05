Donald Ray Scott Sr., born on May 7, 1944 to the late Edmond Scott and Rosalie Rheams Scott Dotson. Donald passed away at the age of 75. Family and friends can pay their respects on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Shiloh MBC, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, viewing from 9-11 am service following at 11 am. Officiated by Rev. Fred Jeff Smith, Interment at Louisiana National Cemetery 303 W. Mt. Pleasant, Zachary Rd, Zachary LA 70791. He served his country for 20 years and spent his last days loving his family. Retirement brought time to travel with his wife of over 50 years until his health took its toll. He fought the good fight and ran his race. Now he is in the arms of the father in his new glorified body. We had a lifetime with a loving, kind man that dedicated his life to others. Donald was greatly loved and will be missed.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019