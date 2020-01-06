Donald Ray Shingleur (1954 - 2020)
Obituary
A ceremony celebrating the life of Donald Ray Shingleur will be held at 2 pm Thursday, January 9th at Healing Place Church Annex Building on Highland Road in Baton Rouge: visitation will begin at 12 noon. Donald "Donny Shingleur was born January 31, 1954 in Baton Rouge, La. and passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. After a difficult few years of battling multiple illnesses, he passed peacefully, surrounded by his family. Donny was a graduate of Tara High School and attended LSU. An Ironworker by trade, he worked and lived in Louisiana throughout his life. Donny was known for his quick wit and intelligence. He never missed an episode of "Jeopardy" and a chance to answer more questions than anyone else in the room. He was a lover of old westerns and classic detective shows. Most weekends you could find he and his sister, Betty, watching the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints from the comfort of their living room. Those who knew him best will remember him as the ultimate LSU Tiger fan and an immensely patriotic man! He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. Shingleur (Bob) & Mabel Williams Shingleur and siblings Bobbie Vernon Gage and Thomas Shingleur. He leaves behind his sister and best friend, Betty Pope, sister-in- law Dolores Shingleur, nephew Robert M. Shingleur & fiancé Laurie Geudry, niece Lori Shingleur Lockhart & husband Tommy, niece Ashley Vernon & her daughter Nola, great nephew Robert Michael Shingleur jr. his wife Hope & their children Briggs and Natalie and many more cousins, family and friends that will miss him dearly. In Lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Healing Place Church the day of service or online at www.healingplacechurch.org. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services & Crematory, St. Amant, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020
