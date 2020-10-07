1/1
Donald Ray "Donnie" Smith
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Ray Smith, affectionately called Donnie, was born on July 25, 1961 to the late Allen Sr. and Lurene Smith in Baton Rouge, LA. He departed this life on October 3, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Mid-City Hospital. Donnie was a dedicated and faithful member of St. Mary Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Capitol High School (1979) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana Tech University (1983) in Ruston, Louisiana and he completed his Juris Doctorate (1987) at Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Donnie worked in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas as an attorney and later as a limousine chauffeur. Donnie is survived by three brothers, Allen (Florence) Smith, Jr. of Moore, Oklahoma; Clarence Smith of Baton Rouge, LA and Michael (Alfreda) Smith, Sr., Zachary, LA; aunt, Ethel M. Clark, uncle Clyde Jerome Smith, both of Baton Rouge; four nieces, Katrina (Thlando) Paulk, Douglas, GA, Anika Smith, Margaret Crawford and Bianca Smith, all of Baton Rouge, LA; five nephews, Allen D. Smith, III of Moore, OK; Michael Jr. and Matthew Smith, both of Zachary, LA; Jean Paul (Susan) Smith and Spencer (Tiffany) Smith both of Prairieville, LA; godchildren, Bianca Smith and Jeanette Grinner, both of Baton Rouge and Caleb Daniels of New Orleans; and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 (weather permitting) from 8:00-10:00 am and funeral services will be held at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Baptist Church, 1252 North Acadian Thruway E, Baton Rouge, officiated by Bishop Conway Knighton. Private interment. Services are entrusted to Hall Davis & Son's Funeral Home. Check for updates and sign guestbook at www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved