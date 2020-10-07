Donald Ray Smith, affectionately called Donnie, was born on July 25, 1961 to the late Allen Sr. and Lurene Smith in Baton Rouge, LA. He departed this life on October 3, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Mid-City Hospital. Donnie was a dedicated and faithful member of St. Mary Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Capitol High School (1979) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana Tech University (1983) in Ruston, Louisiana and he completed his Juris Doctorate (1987) at Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Donnie worked in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas as an attorney and later as a limousine chauffeur. Donnie is survived by three brothers, Allen (Florence) Smith, Jr. of Moore, Oklahoma; Clarence Smith of Baton Rouge, LA and Michael (Alfreda) Smith, Sr., Zachary, LA; aunt, Ethel M. Clark, uncle Clyde Jerome Smith, both of Baton Rouge; four nieces, Katrina (Thlando) Paulk, Douglas, GA, Anika Smith, Margaret Crawford and Bianca Smith, all of Baton Rouge, LA; five nephews, Allen D. Smith, III of Moore, OK; Michael Jr. and Matthew Smith, both of Zachary, LA; Jean Paul (Susan) Smith and Spencer (Tiffany) Smith both of Prairieville, LA; godchildren, Bianca Smith and Jeanette Grinner, both of Baton Rouge and Caleb Daniels of New Orleans; and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 (weather permitting) from 8:00-10:00 am and funeral services will be held at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Baptist Church, 1252 North Acadian Thruway E, Baton Rouge, officiated by Bishop Conway Knighton. Private interment. Services are entrusted to Hall Davis & Son's Funeral Home. Check for updates and sign guestbook at www.halldavisandson.com.