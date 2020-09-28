Donald Ray "Don" "Duck" Stewart, 80 years old, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, father-in-law, cousin, "Uncle Duck," and friend. He was born in Bogalusa, LA to parents James Ray and Vermel Adams Stewart on May 8, 1940. He graduated from Bogalusa High School in 1957, and moved to Baton Rouge where he attended and graduated from LSU in 1961. He met the love of his life, Carolyn Borne Stewart (Darling) while attending LSU. Don served in the US Naval Reserves. He retired from The State Times and Morning Advocate after 42 years of service holding many leadership roles in the Advertising department, including Advertising Director for over a decade. He was a member of The Ad Club of Baton Rouge, Sales and Marketing Executives, International Newspaper Advertising Executives Association, and Midwest Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives Association during his career. He is past president of the Ad Club, SME, and the MNAME. He is a past recipient of the Pete Goldsby and Durwood Gully awards for excellence in advertising. Don was a mentor to many who will attribute their career success to him. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Carolyn, and his parents, Ray and Vermel Stewart. He is survived by his two daughters Donna Stewart Melancon and Rebecca Stewart Arceneaux and husband, Bryan Arceneaux; four grandchildren, Sheila Melancon Morris and husband James Morris, Christine Melancon Earnheart and husband Bradley Earnheart, Dale Stewart Melancon, and Lauren Diane Arceneaux; four great-grandchildren, Hailey Agnes Morris, Seamus Roger Morris, Dalton Bradley Earnheart and Carter Dale Earnheart; his special sisters-in-law, Estelle Holliday and Yvonne Thompson; all of Baton Rouge; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Always the salesman, Duck never met a stranger and was thrilled when anyone accepted and enjoyed a drink with him. He was an avid golfer and skillful storyteller. He could captivate a crowd with his smile, wit, charm, and artful spinning of tales of his cows, his family, and the perfect golf round. In the end, all that mattered was his love for his family. The family wishes to thank his special caregivers, Wannee, Connie, Tammy, Zonia, and Kristin; and Nikki Musso and the staff of Amedisys Hospice. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. Visitation will resume Wednesday, September 30 from 10:00am – 11:00am with funeral service to start at 11:00 at Resthaven Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Memorial Donations can be made to St. Joseph's Academy, 3015 Broussard Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.

