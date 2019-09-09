Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Ray Stokes, age 60, passed away on September 3, 2019 due to health complications at North Oaks Hospital in Hammond, LA surrounded by family. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA, and a resident of Tickfaw, LA. He was an avid lover of LSU football, and never missed a game. He is preceded in death by his father, Lee Roy Stokes, mother, Mary Leona Stokes, his brother Vernon Lee Stokes, brothers-in-law William Olen "Buddy" Hart, Jr. & Michael Courtney and stepson Ryan Anthony Stogner. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Jeanine Stokes, daughter Crista Stokes Wynne & husband Christopher, step-sons Adam and Travis Stogner & wife Michelle, sisters Sandra Stokes and Tammy Stokes Patin & husband Steve, sister-in-law Shelah DeFrisco Courtney, brothers-in-law Roy DeFrisco & wife Rose, Keith DeFrisco and Kevin DeFrisco & wife Michelle, grandchildren Cohen & Cooper Wynne, Jean Buras, Hailey, Tyler, Jacob and Tristan Stogner, niece Stephanie Patin, nephews TJ Stokes, Jiles Hart, & Jonathan Patin, mother-in-law Myrna DeFrisco and numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Private service will be held at Tickfaw Baptist Church on September 14th at noon. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 14, 2019

