Donald Ray White passed away at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on January 5, 2020, at the age of 73. He was born September 17, 1946, in Lafayette, LA. He resided in Melville, LA for most of his life. He later moved to Baton Rouge, LA where he lived for the past 20 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Mansel White, three sisters, Bobbie Sanders, Lela Mae Washington and Jacqueline Gail White, two brothers, Herman Joseph White and Herbert James White. He is survived by his mother Florida White, seven sisters, Anna Jacob, Diana Franklin, Delores White, Debra White, Lodie O'Conner, Kim Stanley and Doris White, two brothers, Phillip White and Darryl White. Funeral Services will be held at Winfield Funeral Home, 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Jan. 9, 2020