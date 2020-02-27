Donald Ray "Duck" Wilson was a resident and native of Sunshine, Louisiana. He graduated from Sunshine High School. He quietly departed this life Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake-Ascension in Gonzales, Louisiana. Visiting at First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Sunshine, on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. until religious service time 11 a.m. Conducted by Rev. Raynell Madison, Interment in church cemetery. He leaves behind his wife Bertreasa Wilson, daughter, Chyrla R. Wilson (Anthony), La'Kelshe N. Wilson, and step-son, Tony T. Williams (Rena) Tennessee. Sister; Connie Mae White Brothers; Clarence Wilson (Pearl), Duress Wilson, Grant Lee Wilson, (Sunshine, LA) Grand-childen; Tyneeka Williams, Keyana Williams, and Kierra Kelly. He preceded in death by his Mother Hazel Wilson, Father Clarence Wilson and brother Lawrence Wilson, his grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services by Hambricks Family Mortuary, Inc. www.hambrickmortuary.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020