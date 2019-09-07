|
Donald Roy Shaw, 81, was called home to the Lord on September 5, 2019. Don was a Michigan native and long-term resident of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his high school sweetheart of 60 years, Judith Blanchette Shaw. Beloved father to Debra Shaw Kalicki (Joseph) of Central, LA and Donald L. Shaw (Kimberly) of Baton Rouge. Proud grandfather to Beth Kalicki Hill (Jamie) of Watson, Kathryn A. Shaw of Baton Rouge, and great-grandson Ford D. Hill of Watson. Don also leaves behind one sister, Linda J. Varnum of Whitmore Lake, Mi. Don served 4 years with the United States Air Force. He was recently celebrated by the VFW and Hospice of Baton Rouge with an honorary pinning ceremony thanking him for his service and loyalty to our great country. Don retired from BASF after 38 years where he worked as a senior electrical engineer. Don had a passion for traveling and camping. All throughout his adult life, he owned various campers and motorhomes. He was happiest when he was on vacation exploring new places. Don loved the beauty of the American bald eagle and he collected many representations of eagles during his travels. He was an avid "fixer" and always felt like he could repair anything, and he usually could. He was an engineer in the truest sense of the word- exact, detail oriented and a planner. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 11:00 am until funeral service at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Honorary pallbearers will be Donald L. Shaw, Joseph S. Kalicki, Jamie D. Hill and Ed Smith. Our family wishes to thank all who have prayed and helped care for Don during his illness, including the staff at Hospice of Baton Rouge, the staff at Baton Rouge General (Bluebonnet), the staff at Hematology Oncology Associates (including Dr. Miletello), Dr. Russell, Dr. Grezaffi, Dr. Littleton, and our loving caregivers, Cassie Oliver and Marsha Jordan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Baton Rouge General Foundation or the Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019