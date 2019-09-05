Donald S. Patin died August 25, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer. A native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a resident of Northern Virginia for 32 years, he is survived by his wife, C. Shannon Delaney Patin of Haymarket, VA; sisters, Marion Ruley (Gerald) of Dallas and Kathy Howell of Nashville and nephew, Cameron Weil also of Nashville. Also left to cherish his memory are his brothers and sisters-in-law, Albert Delaney (Emily), Rebecca McCandless (Bob), David Delaney, Patrick Delaney and Lauren Camardelle (Randy) and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Lorio Frances Patin and Joyce Smith Patin. Visitation for family and friends will be held at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, Louisiana on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10AM until 12 Noon. Funeral Services will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 Noon until 1PM. Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday at 2:30PM. A reception following the interment will be at 12518 Parkvilla Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Don's favorite charities, Helping Haitian Angels in Haymarket, VA and Crossover World in Springfield, VA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019