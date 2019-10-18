Donald S. Tesdell, 75, after a brief battle with liver cancer, passed away September 20, 2019. A native of Iowa, Don was a graduate of Drake University ultimately receiving a Master of Business degree. In 1969, he enlisted in the Army National Guard. After receiving an honorable discharge he began his career in banking. in 1999, he moved to Slidell and began a new career as a software developer. He worked for numerous companies contracted to the US navy until his death. Don was an avid sailor and member of the Tammany Yacht Club for many years. He served on their board in various positions including commodore. Don could do anything and everything and rebuilt his house after Katrina in 2005. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Carole, his son, Gary (Angela), grand children Scotty and Addie, step children Kelly, Penny, Colette, David, and numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Mary Tesdell. His son, Ryan Tesdell, died November 2005 due to complications of diabetes. There will be a memorial service celebrating his life on October 26th at the Tammany Yacht Club from 2:00-5:00. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 26, 2019