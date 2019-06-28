Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Simoneaux Sr.. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Simoneaux Sr. passed away on June 28, 2019, from congestive heart failure. To quote Donald; "My grass is cut, my bills are paid, I'm ready when He is. Bucket List complete. I've been married to the same beautiful woman for 61 years, I've got 6 great kids, a bunch of grandchildren (11) and some great-grandchildren (14). I've got a nice home, a camp and we've been to every country we ever wanted to visit, no regrets." Donald's family will be reminiscing for years to come -- his wife, Barbara Berthelot Simoneaux, children Shivonne and Tommy Wren, Donald "Donnie"L. Simoneaux Jr., Jeannine and Tony Cockerham, Marc and Emily Simoneaux, Troy Simoneaux, and Kyle and Becky Simoneaux. Grandchildren Anna Allen, John Paul Wren, Mallory Morgan, Jennifer Richard, Angelle Jeansonne, Lyle Cockerham, Madeleine Cockerham, Rachel Hunsucker, Luke Hoang, Alyssa Simoneaux and Brennan Simoneaux. Donald wore many hats, with just as many names -- "Honey" or "Monkey," as his wife called him. He was always catering to her with coffee in bed, trips to Italy, Australia, Bayou Sorrell-- anywhere his "queen" wanted to go. Donald retired from Exxon BRPO, though when he started, it was W.R. Grace. He became known as "The Neaux," just ask, he knew everything. "Dandy" was a name used around the neighborhood and out at the camp. He was always working on something -- an appliance, a boat motor or under the car -- you name it, he could fix it. "Don" was what his many friends called him. Tales from his days at Catholic High, LSU, St. Alphonsus Men's Club and The KC's, were always fun to hear. His opinions on politics, Huey P. Long, how much fish to buy for Lent, driving kids to summer camp, and how the church needed to focus on the youth, were some of his favorite topics to talk about. "Pops" was the endearing name his caregivers called him. The Simoneaux family has been blessed with caregivers Kendra Grant, April Johnson, and Lashonda Coco, who loved Donald and respected him like family. "Dad" was his most favorite name. His children grew up in a very disciplined home; there were chores, grades, camping, hunting, fishing, barbeques, oysters, sports, work ethic and church. "Papaw" was the name that brought softness to his entire being. Donald was an amazing dancer. He would glide on any surface -- a debutante ballroom, a party barge, an outdoor wedding, a carport crawfish boil, living room at Christmas; he had it! He loved taking his grandsons hunting at Two Oaks, letting them mud ride in the ole red Toyota. Labor Day vacations in Alabama were a blast, where he was a judge for the family talent shows -- priceless. 