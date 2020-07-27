Donald Smith, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA, and retired auto mechanic, departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 8:00 am at Baton Rouge General Medical Center. He was 63 years old, born December 29, 1956. Visitation from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Wednesday July 29, 2020, at Carney Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St., Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by a sister Lillian Llanosierra, Oklahoma City, Ok; a brother, Henry Montgomery, St Francisville, LA; two aunts, Debra Johnson, Ethel, LA and GayeNelle (Larry) Young, Bay City, TX; One uncle Kenneth Smith, Baton Rouge, and a host of cousins, a special friend, Bernadette, and grandkids. Preceded in death by his mother, Doretha Smith, two brothers, Terry Smith, and Judge Anderson, Jr., and his grandparents Norris and Rosa (White) Smith, Sr.

