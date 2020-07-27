1/1
Donald Smith
1956 - 2020
Donald Smith, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA, and retired auto mechanic, departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 8:00 am at Baton Rouge General Medical Center. He was 63 years old, born December 29, 1956. Visitation from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Wednesday July 29, 2020, at Carney Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St., Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by a sister Lillian Llanosierra, Oklahoma City, Ok; a brother, Henry Montgomery, St Francisville, LA; two aunts, Debra Johnson, Ethel, LA and GayeNelle (Larry) Young, Bay City, TX; One uncle Kenneth Smith, Baton Rouge, and a host of cousins, a special friend, Bernadette, and grandkids. Preceded in death by his mother, Doretha Smith, two brothers, Terry Smith, and Judge Anderson, Jr., and his grandparents Norris and Rosa (White) Smith, Sr.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
