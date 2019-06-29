Donald T. "Big D" Hamilton entered into eternal rest at his home on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was a 70-year-old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was the owner of Mr. Inflatable Rentals, Big D's Country Kitchen, Big D's Delight Snowballs, and Yellow Cab; he was also a trucker driver and a disc jockey. Visitation at New Ark B.C., 1344 Terrace St., Baton Rouge, on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Devin Wright; interment at Winnfield Memorial Park. Survivors include his daughters, Felicia Keller, LaMonica Wright, Donna Harris, Dawna and Carleta Hamilton; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 29 to July 8, 2019