Donald T. "Big D" Hamilton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald T. "Big D" Hamilton.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Ark B.C.
1344 Terrace St
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
New Ark B.C.
1344 Terrace St.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donald T. "Big D" Hamilton entered into eternal rest at his home on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was a 70-year-old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was the owner of Mr. Inflatable Rentals, Big D's Country Kitchen, Big D's Delight Snowballs, and Yellow Cab; he was also a trucker driver and a disc jockey. Visitation at New Ark B.C., 1344 Terrace St., Baton Rouge, on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Devin Wright; interment at Winnfield Memorial Park. Survivors include his daughters, Felicia Keller, LaMonica Wright, Donna Harris, Dawna and Carleta Hamilton; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 29 to July 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.