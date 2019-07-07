Donald T. Stadther, Jr., a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Mobil, AL, he passed away July 2, 2019 at his residence. He was 66. Survived by his son, Justin T. Stadther and wife Cerise; daughter, Paige Cox; sister, Erin Dickerson and husband Chris; grandchildren, Ava and Nathan Stadther and Destiny Keller. Preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Stadther and parents , Donald and Delores Stadther. Visitation will be Tuesday July 9, 2019 from 1 pm to 4 pm at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 7 to July 9, 2019