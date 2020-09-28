1/1
Donald W. Kraft
Donald W. Kraft beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and son passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 surrounded by his family. Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Dianne Mistretta Long Kraft, children Billy Long (Corinne), Phyllis Kraft Hough (Bill), Scott Kraft, grandchildren Katie Long Davis (Tyler), and Jordan Long. Preceded in death by his parents Gus and Thelma Wilson Kraft and brother Marvin Kraft. Don was a strong, quiet and selfless man who was devoted to his family and always put them first. He was the proud owner of Don Kraft, Inc. which he founded in 1972 and operated for 32 years until his retirement. He was also a proud Veteran and avid LSU fan. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30 from 1:30pm-2:30pm with a funeral service to begin at 2:30pm at Resthaven Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Pallbearers are Billy Long, Scott Kraft, Bill Hough, Jordan Long, Tyler Davis, Tommy Mistretta, CJ Mistretta, LB Landry. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Gerald Millitello and his staff and the entire staff on the sixth floor at Baton Rouge General Hospital.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
