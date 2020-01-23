Our most beloved husband, father and friend, Donald Hunt, 73, passed away January 7, 2020. He was born July 31, 1946, in Baton Rouge, to the late Elmer Lee Hunt and Edna Earl Rogers Hunt. He was baptized in 1956, at Victoria Baptist Church; graduated from Glen Oaks High School Class of 1965 and friends say "He was the Best Quarterback Glen Oaks ever had"; Attended McNeese State University on a baseball scholarship; An Avid LSU Fan; An Honorable Veteran, he served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam; A retired Pipefitter with 47 years of service in the UA of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 198; Donald is survived by wife, Stephanie Hunt; sons, Thomas Wayne Hunt and wife, Mika Hunt, Danny Holsomback, Jr., Stephen Holsomback, and John Simpson; daughters, Kathryn Lucille Hunt Sanborn and husband, Scott Sanborn, and Jacqueline Bennett; grandchildren, Eva Sanborn, Ciara Hunt, Caleb Hunt and Dallas Holsomback; sister-in-law, Sylvia Hunt; brother-in-laws, Keith Mhire and Brett Bailey, as well as many cherished "Best Friends" and extended family; preceded in death by his brothers, David "Chick" Hunt and Kenneth Dale Hunt; sisters, Mary Hunt Mhire and Carolyn Hunt Vince. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 2 p.m. until a "Celebration of Life" at 3 p.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020