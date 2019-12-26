Donald Jarrell was a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Norwood, LA. He transitioned from earthly life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 10:15 p.m. Visiting at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday December 28th, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. George Veals. Interment in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Donald leaves to cherish his memories four sons, Donald Jarrell, Jr., Houston, TX; Roderick Jackson (Michelle), Minnesota; Colby Jarrell (Trishawna) and Caleb Jarrell of Baton Rouge, LA.,thirteen grandchildren, four sisters and two brothers, and one Aunt, Mattie Jarrell. Donald attended Southern University Baton Rouge for two years. He was a self employed diesel mechanic and truck driver. Services entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton LA, (225)683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019