Donald Wayne Kimble, native and resident of Baton Rouge, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services to be held at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. Rev. Isaac Coston Jr. officiating minister. Burial private. Donald is survived by sisters, Delores (Eddie Sr.) Porter, Marie (Isaac Jr.) Coston; brother Johnny Lee (Shantelle) Scott; nephews David Jerome (Keisha) Porter, Eddie (Chiamaka) Porter, Jr., Cedric Dwayne Porter; niece Jayla Johntelle Scott; great-nephews Treveon Dwayne Moore, Dominic Edward Porter, Ethan Alexander Porter; great-niece Olivia Michelle Porter; uncles Junior (Thelma) Cornelius and Lionel (Bettye) Cornelius; a host of cousins and other relatives. Donald was preceded in death by his mother Etherline Cornelius Scott; father James Kimble; brother Marvin Ceges Kimble; grandparents George and Georgia Cornelius; aunts Catherine Jingles, Dorothy Cornelius and Mildred Cornelius; uncles Willie, Charlie, Clarence Sr., Sam and Ferdinand Cornelius, Robert Jingles Sr., and Levi Morgan Sr., cousins Tony Cornelius, Brian Keith Morgan and Jennifer Morgan
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019