A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Donald Wayne "Donnie" McGregor Jr. went to his eternal home on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was 50 years old. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with family and friends especially his grandchildren. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 24 years, Mona McGregor; two daughters, Lindsey Archibald and husband Chad, Tammy Sibley and husband Jesse; two sons, David Manuel and wife Amanda, Michael Manuel; his father, Donald McGregor Sr.; two sisters, Debra Tamplain and husband Harry, Cynthia Pierce and husband Michael; brother, Torie McGregor; nineteen grandchildren, Sidney, Braxton, Amber, Emaleigh, Alli, Michael, Alyssa, Alayzah, David, Rayne, Logan, Briley, Isaac, Titus, Judah, Silas, AdaNell, Mia, Aubrey; numerous nieces and nephews and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 5pm, conducted by Bishop Ricky Sinclair. Visitation will resume after the service until 9pm. He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Shaffer; sister, Tammy Torres; brother Billy Johnson; his maternal grandmother, Margaret DeKerlegand and his paternal grandparents, Curtis and Bessie McGregor. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019