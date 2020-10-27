1/
Donald Wayne Toler
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Wayne Toler, 73, of Liberty, Mississippi, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Donald was born July 12, 1947 in Liberty, MS. the son of the late Wayne Toler and Ruth Gordon Toler. He received his Teaching Degree at University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS. and got his Masters Degree at South Alabama University. He lived in Charleston, South Carolina for the past twenty years and retired in Liberty for the last six years. He is preceded in death by his parents Wayne Toler and Ruth Gordon Toler, and his partner John Sullivan. He is survived by his brother Thomas G. "Tommy" Toler and wife Cheryl; two nieces, Trae Bernstein and Taylor Toler Frederic; aunt Demaris "Sissy" Rollins; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at his home in Liberty, MS. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 10:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Mr. Toler’s family!! He was one of the best teachers and all of his students were lucky to have had him!
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved