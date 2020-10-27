Donald Wayne Toler, 73, of Liberty, Mississippi, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Donald was born July 12, 1947 in Liberty, MS. the son of the late Wayne Toler and Ruth Gordon Toler. He received his Teaching Degree at University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS. and got his Masters Degree at South Alabama University. He lived in Charleston, South Carolina for the past twenty years and retired in Liberty for the last six years. He is preceded in death by his parents Wayne Toler and Ruth Gordon Toler, and his partner John Sullivan. He is survived by his brother Thomas G. "Tommy" Toler and wife Cheryl; two nieces, Trae Bernstein and Taylor Toler Frederic; aunt Demaris "Sissy" Rollins; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at his home in Liberty, MS. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 10:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M.

