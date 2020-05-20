Donald Webster Reid, 72 years old, beloved husband and father transitioned to his heavenly home on May 18, 2020. He entered this world on January 11, 1948, born to Elizabeth and Earl Reid, in Leesville, LA. He slipped away from us peacefully, but too soon. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Tina Price Reid; son, Christopher Reid and his wife, Maria; sister, Elissa Aiken and her husband, Joe Marchbein; and nephew, Kevin Aiken and his wife, Lisa and their children, Emily and Kyle. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Carrie Elizabeth Reid; his in-laws, who were like his own family; and several aunts and uncles. After a 33 year career in Computer Technology in the Chemical Industry field he retired to enjoy the pleasures of country living. He was happiest when he was bush hogging on his tractor or riding the trails on his Kubota Mule. He loved the natural world and the animals in it, especially his rescue dogs, Tyler, Jill and Ava; and cats Ebony and Jesse James. He loved LSU Football, Cajun Cooking, and getting together with his buddies for breakfast. Most of all he loved his family. We will all miss and love him forever. The graveside service will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana, on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Glasper Cobb. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to the West Feliciana Parish Humane Society, PO Box 2032, St. Francisville, LA 70775. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 20 to May 22, 2020.