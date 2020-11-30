Donald "Don" Wilkins Urquhart, 95, a native of New Orleans and resident of Lafayette, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home. Don was born December 14, 1924, to Wilkins and Alys (Rivet) Urquhart in New Orleans, Louisiana, the oldest of six children. He graduated from Fortier High School in 1940. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart, having served in the US Army 81st Infantry Division during WWII. He met May Claire Knapp in 1945. He married his beautiful bride in 1946. They had 57 wonderful years together. Don attended Tulane University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering in June 1950. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi Honor Society. Don worked for Honeywell, Inc. until his retirement in 1989. After his retirement, he formed Urquhart Enterprises LLC and worked until he was 77 years old. Don was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. He was active with local charities, St. Joseph Soup Kitchen, Catholic Social Services and other religious organizations and groups. He was an active member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish for 38 years. He was very devoted to the Rosary and spent many hours praying for the unborn. He and his wife fostered 13 babies that were awaiting adoption. This was their way to support the life of every child. Don is survived by his children, Donald Thomas (Pat), Robert (Randy), Mary Raxsdale, Kathleen Baudier, Donna (Joe) Estes, Horace, Stephen (Bonnie). Grandchildren Jennifer (Chance) Morse, Sarah Urquhart, Mary Claire (Sal) Longo, Emily (Maxwell) McDonald, Timothy (Emily) Decker, Eugenie Decker, CPO Thomas (Eva) Decker, Kelly (Amanda) Palmere, Daniel (Lauren) Harris, Matthew Urquhart, Spencer Urquhart. Great grandchildren Chase & Hunter Morse; Sal, Christian & Brennen Longo; Amelie & Jax Harris; Brayden Palmere; May Claire, Maxwell, & Margaret McDonald; Madelynn Decker; Rayleigh Decker & Mila Cardenas; Olivia & Emma Decker. His sister Alys (Brent) Alper, and numerous nieces and nephews. Don is preceded in death by his wife, May Claire Knapp Urquhart; parents, Wilkins F. & Alys Rivet Urquhart; daughter Dorothy Urquhart; four brothers, Quentin, Keith, Kenneth & Stuart Urquhart; grandson, Donald Patrick Urquhart, and son-in-law, Lloyd Baudier. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, 8:30 am – 12:15 pm, a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 am, followed by continued visitation. Mass will be celebrated at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 15615 Jefferson Hwy at 1:00 pm by Rev. Phillip Spano. Entombment will follow at St. George Catholic Church Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missionaries of Charity Soup Kitchen & Shelter, 224-383-9357 or Bishop Ott Center for Men, P.O. Box 2550, Baton Rouge, LA 70805. Special thanks to the staff and nurses of Maison de Lafayette, especially CNA Angie Washington, and the Nurses of Hospice of Acadiana. Rabenhorst Funeral Home East in charge of arrangements.

