Donald Willie Cowart, a Watson native and a man dedicated to his family, was born on July 18, 1937 to Tom and Pinky Cowart, and died on April 6, 2020 at Harvest Manor Nursing Home in Denham Springs, LA. He was a graduate of Live Oak High School and began his career in law enforcement as a patrolman for the Denham Springs Police Department, and then with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, where he retired as a detective after a 30-year career. An avid gardener, he lived a life of service to his family, his friends, and his community, and delighted in delivering fresh vegetables from his garden to any and all who wanted them. He also enjoyed fishing at his daughter's pond in his later years. He is survived by his son, Michael and wife Tammy; daughter, Michelle "Missie" Spring and husband, Brian Scivicque; grandchildren, Michael Cowart, Nikki Cowart Colletti, Katie Cowart Henderson, Morgan Spring Delatte, Wyatt Spring, Brett Scivicque, and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Lanell Cowart Dugas, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Margaret Cowart Brown, daughter, Monica Cowart, granddaughter, Ashley Cowart, brother, Douglas Cowart, and son-in-law, John Morgan Spring. Internment will be at New Bethlehem Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Cowart, Jr, Wyatt Spring, Brandon Colletti, Brian Scivicque, Donald Tyler, and Brent Dugas. Due to the current circumstances, graveside services will be limited to immediate family. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff and caregivers of Harvest Manor, who provided continuous care over the years, and to family and friends for their expressions of sympathy and support. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.