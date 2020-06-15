Donell Joseph Byrd, entered into eternal rest on June 10, 2020, at the age of 55. Survived by his mother, Deloris Byrd; daughter, Danielle D. Thomas and 3 grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. Phillip Joseph officiating. Interment Christ Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.