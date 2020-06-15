Donell Joseph Byrd
Donell Joseph Byrd, entered into eternal rest on June 10, 2020, at the age of 55. Survived by his mother, Deloris Byrd; daughter, Danielle D. Thomas and 3 grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. Phillip Joseph officiating. Interment Christ Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
JUN
17
Service
11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
