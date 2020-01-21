Donia Marie Harrell was born in Baton Rouge to the late Joe & Lena Maggio on August 14, 1929. She died at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 11:30pm. She was preceded in death by her husband Walford L. Harrell, who was a prisoner of war and her son James L. Harrell. She retired from the Federal Government while living in Charleston, S.C. Survivors are two grandchildren, Shayne Harrell (Ginger) of Alcoa, TN. and Angelina Cates of Nashville, TN; three great children, Mikaylah & Garrett James Harrell & Payton Cates all from TN.; sister, Teenie (Calvin) Bajon of Baton Rouge and sister in law Jennie Maggio of Texas. Preceded in death by her sister and brother in law Ann & Henry Cherry and brothers and sister in law Anthony S & Toni Maggio, Ross Maggio and sister baby Corine Maggio and also sisters in law Beulah Vinson, Polly Henson, Doris Shull Colleen Byerly, Juanita Bailey, Ruby Burch & brother in law Ray Harrell. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a member of the Altar Society and was a tabulator until she had to resign. She was faithful to her religion and never went to bed until she said her rosary and prayers. Her pastime was shopping for beautiful clothes, which she had plenty of. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Thursday, January 23 from 5-8pm with the rosary to be recited at 7pm. Visitation will resume Friday, January 24 at St. Patrick Catholic Church from 10:00am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina at a later time. Pallbearers will be, Gerald & Ronnie Bajon, John Cherry, Steve, Greg and Mark Maggio and Diane Sweeney, her godchild.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020