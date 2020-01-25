Donn Emerson Bowers, MD, 85, passed away of natural causes on January 23, 2020, in Houston, TX. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Sue Burkhalter; his children Christopher, Todd (Jennifer), Emily, Sarah (Susan) Luna, and Madeline; and his brother Bill (Louise). He is also survived by his four grandchildren, four nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his daughter Gretchen. See more at: https://www.forevermissed.com/donn-emerson-bowers/about. Donations can be made to the Friends of the St. Croix, USVI National Parks in his name: https://stxparkfriends.org/donate/.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020