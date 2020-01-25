Donn Emerson Bowers MD

Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Paula Alexander
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donn Emerson Bowers, MD, 85, passed away of natural causes on January 23, 2020, in Houston, TX. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Sue Burkhalter; his children Christopher, Todd (Jennifer), Emily, Sarah (Susan) Luna, and Madeline; and his brother Bill (Louise). He is also survived by his four grandchildren, four nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his daughter Gretchen. See more at: https://www.forevermissed.com/donn-emerson-bowers/about. Donations can be made to the Friends of the St. Croix, USVI National Parks in his name: https://stxparkfriends.org/donate/.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.