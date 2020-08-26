1/1
Donna "Big Mama" Chacon
Donna "Big Mama" Chacon departed this life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 54, a native of San Jose, CA and a resident of Prairieville, LA. Visitation on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy. 1, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00 a.m. to religious services at 11:00 a.m. Burial in First Israel Baptist Church Cemetery, Belle Rose, LA. Survived by her mother, Sharon Detrick Guitreau; children, Jon-Paul, Bonnie Marie, Racheall, Brianna and Riana; 11 grandchildren; brother, Michael Chacon; one aunt; one uncle; companion, Byron Knockum. Preceded in death by her father, Donald Chacon; former husband, Preston Leleaux; grandparents. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy. 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390, (985) 369-7231. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
AUG
28
Service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
