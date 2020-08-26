Donna "Big Mama" Chacon departed this life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 54, a native of San Jose, CA and a resident of Prairieville, LA. Visitation on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy. 1, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00 a.m. to religious services at 11:00 a.m. Burial in First Israel Baptist Church Cemetery, Belle Rose, LA. Survived by her mother, Sharon Detrick Guitreau; children, Jon-Paul, Bonnie Marie, Racheall, Brianna and Riana; 11 grandchildren; brother, Michael Chacon; one aunt; one uncle; companion, Byron Knockum. Preceded in death by her father, Donald Chacon; former husband, Preston Leleaux; grandparents. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy. 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390, (985) 369-7231. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.