Donna Philippe, a native of Gonzales, LA and a resident of Clinton, LA, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at her residence in Clinton at the age of 73. Donna was a graduate of Gonzales High School and attended Southeastern Louisiana University. She was an avid gardener and especially loved native plants. Donna embraced the voluntary simplicity style of life and had a great love of nature, music, reading and learning. She is survived by her partner of 27 years, Leo Kevin Johnson, her three children, Lisa Bateman McAlister (Herman), Sue Lyn Bateman Simpson (Craig) and Steven Bateman (Megan), and grandchildren Andrew, Claire, Neil and Alden McAlister, Connor, Colin and Camryn Boldt, and Cadence Bateman. Preceded in death by her parents, David and Vivian Philippe, and granddaughter Vivian McAlister. In keeping with her simple living philosophy, Donna requested that no funeral services be held. Donna's family would love to hear any special memories you have of her, so please take a moment to leave a comment in the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019