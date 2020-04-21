Donna G. McFarland passed away on April 19, 2020 at the age of 70. Donna was born in Natchez, Ms. and a longtime resident of Bay St. Louis, Ms. and Central, La. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church. She was a homemaker and loved spending all her time with children and grandchildren. Donna is survived by her children, James McFarland and spouse Susie, Jason McFarland and spouse Tina, and Michelle Deville and spouse Brian; her stepchildren, Angie Desmond and spouse Eric and Sandra Hicks and spouse Kevin; her grandchildren, Tiffany, Dusty, Angel, James, Shelby, Bryce, Heather, Devin, Chase, Alli, Jacob, Caleb, AnnaLynn, Taylor and Micah; and her 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael McFarland; her parents, Lathon Garriga and Etheline Ladner; and her daughter in law, Heidi McFarland. Pallbearers will be Dusty, Bryce, James, Chase, Devin, Eric, Kevin, and Brian. Honorary pallbearer will be Micah. A rolling visitation will take place at Resthaven Mausoleum on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am, followed by a private graveside service for immediate family. Officiated by Fr. Michael Moroney. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.