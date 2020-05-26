Donna Grimmer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Grimmer, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Livonia, departed this life at the age of 35. Donna is survived by her children, Bryce and Jordan Grimmer; father Donald Sparks; mother & step-father Cheri & Harvie Fontenot; sisters Sonya Sullivan & Rebecca Sparks; step-sister Ashley Fontenot; brothers-in-law Kendall Pouche & Joshua Weber; nieces Kaitlyn, Candace Sullivan, & Darsey Webber; nephews Nicholas Sparks, Noah Sparks, & Luke Sparks; other relatives, friends, and a special family friend Pam Abshire. Visitation will be held on Thursday May 28, 2020 from 8:30 am until 2 pm. at A. Wesley's Fuenral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, LA. Internment to follow. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
08:30 - 02:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved