Donna Kay Aron Davis
Donna Kay Aron Davis entered into eternal rest on April 30, 2020, at the age of 66. She was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve. Survived by husband, Clarence Davis, Sr.; son, Clarence "Carlos" Davis, Jr., (New Orleans, LA); sisters, Willie L. Benton (Lafayette, LA), Willa M. Thomas, Mary F. Isaac (Baton Rouge, LA), and Carluss M.(Earl) Coleman (Baker, LA) ; brothers, William Aron, Vernon (Ruthie) Aron, Eric (Tangi) Aron (Baton Rouge, LA), and Claude J.(Dr. Annette) Aron (Austin, TX); granddaughter, Kayla Guest (New Orleans, LA); great granddaughter, Kaydan Guest (New Orleans, LA). A private service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020. Professional services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Service
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 7, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy...
Lewis Family
Acquaintance
