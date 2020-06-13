Donna Kay Powers Morvant, 72, died peacefully on June 7, 2020 at her residence in Baton Rouge. Donna was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School. She worked for 27 years at the Department of Revenue and Taxation until her retirement in 2006. A kindhearted and loving person, Donna enjoyed the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves to mourn her children Sylvia Taylor and husband Radwane, Angela Kirkpatrick, and Rebecca Morvant; nine grandchildren: Kyle Peyronnin, Kayla Boudreaux, Natalie White, Ryan White, Taylor Olivier, Tyler Elliott, London Ogden, Sky Sanders, Destin Doucet; 6 great-grandchildren; and sibling Michael Powers. Donna was preceded in death by father Randolph Powers, mother Juanita Powers, and brother Thomas Powers. Donna was a cancer survivor, having beaten bladder cancer 7 years ago. She was again diagnosed with another type of cancer in April that she just could not fight this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Donna's name to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center at the following address: https://marybird.org/donate/.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.