Donna Landry Hass died on April 9, 2019 at the age of 69 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Warren Hass; and daughter, Shannon Hass Avery. She leaves behind two daughters, Paula Sing, and Rene' Cates; and a son, Brad Hass. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four brothers; and one sister. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Rest in peace Mama. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683
|
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019