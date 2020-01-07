|
On the 3rd day of January 2020, Donna Lee Bashore Foval rose to see Jesus face to face. She was born on December 21, 1935 and is now joyfully reunited with her parents, Donald Gher and Dorothy Luttrelle Bashore, her loving husband, Donald R. Foval and her beloved daughter Diane Foval Corbitt. Donna was born in Decatur, Illinois, graduated from Millikin University in 1958, and married her loving husband on June 8, 1958. She was a highly revered Elementary School Teacher and Director of Education at Oak Park Baptist School, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and a member of Istrouma Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, LA. They were blessed with two children, Douglas L. Foval and Diane R. Foval Corbitt. Our family is blessed by this legacy of love with grandchildren, Christi C. Pope, Ashley C. Rudek, John Foval, Matthew Foval, Hannah Foval, Derek Kaltenbacher and their spouses. Additional blessings were the gifts of her great grandchildren, Olive Foval, Brady Foval, Noah Kaltenbacher, Kate Foval, Levi Kaltenbacher, Blakely Rudek, and Stella Foval. She loved Jesus, His Word, teaching children, knitting, sewing, quilting, playing bridge with friends, Nintendo, and time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Celebration of Life will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Visiting 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm, Service officiated by Dr. Andrew Orr 2:00 pm - 2:40 pm, Graveside 2:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to her granddaughter's church which was devastated due to the recent tornadoes in Dallas Texas. Northway Church Attn: Northway Rebuild Fund 3877 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, Texas 75229 www.northwaychurch.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020