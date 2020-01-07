The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:45 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Bashore Foval
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lee Bashore Foval


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Lee Bashore Foval Obituary
On the 3rd day of January 2020, Donna Lee Bashore Foval rose to see Jesus face to face. She was born on December 21, 1935 and is now joyfully reunited with her parents, Donald Gher and Dorothy Luttrelle Bashore, her loving husband, Donald R. Foval and her beloved daughter Diane Foval Corbitt. Donna was born in Decatur, Illinois, graduated from Millikin University in 1958, and married her loving husband on June 8, 1958. She was a highly revered Elementary School Teacher and Director of Education at Oak Park Baptist School, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and a member of Istrouma Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, LA. They were blessed with two children, Douglas L. Foval and Diane R. Foval Corbitt. Our family is blessed by this legacy of love with grandchildren, Christi C. Pope, Ashley C. Rudek, John Foval, Matthew Foval, Hannah Foval, Derek Kaltenbacher and their spouses. Additional blessings were the gifts of her great grandchildren, Olive Foval, Brady Foval, Noah Kaltenbacher, Kate Foval, Levi Kaltenbacher, Blakely Rudek, and Stella Foval. She loved Jesus, His Word, teaching children, knitting, sewing, quilting, playing bridge with friends, Nintendo, and time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Celebration of Life will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Visiting 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm, Service officiated by Dr. Andrew Orr 2:00 pm - 2:40 pm, Graveside 2:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to her granddaughter's church which was devastated due to the recent tornadoes in Dallas Texas. Northway Church Attn: Northway Rebuild Fund 3877 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, Texas 75229 www.northwaychurch.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now