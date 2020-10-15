Donna Lemoine Negrotto, age 80, passed away on October 1, 2020 at Arbor Lake Skilled Nursing Center in Farmerville. A Catholic memorial mass will be celebrated for family members at a later date. She will join her husband, William "Bill" Negrotto at their final resting place, Resthaven Gardens in Baton Rouge. Donna was born on April 30, 1940 to the late Albert & Alma Callegari Lemoine. She was born and educated in Cottonport, LA before receiving her nursing degree from Hotel Dieu in New Orleans. She worked in private practice, then the medical department of the Michoud Space Center. She then retired from the Dupont Company in LaPlace after many years of loyal service. Donna resided in Baton Rouge for most of her life. Mrs. Donna was known as a very loving and compassionate nurse who attended to the physical, emotional, and spiritual well being of her patients, family, neighbors and friends. Some of her hobbies included playing the piano and the organ, singing, shopping, and traveling. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Burton Ducote; brother, Farrell Lemoine; and brother-in-law, Larry Sullivan. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mandy Ward (Ronnie); grandchildren, Joshua Ducote and Melissa Matlage; siblings, Lionel Lemoine (Joann), Sherwood Lemoine, Penny Sullivan, and Carmel Dupuy (Emeric); great-grandchildren, Alice Ducote, Kelsey, Khloe, and Klaire Matlage. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved and cherished her.

