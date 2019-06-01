Funeral services will be held for Donna Perilloux Smith at Ourso Funeral Home, 5:00 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm with a reception at the funeral home following the funeral service. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Donna passed away on Friday, May 31 at the age of 61. Donna had a huge heart which led her to nurture and care for others. She loved and accepted all without judgment and would give the shirt off of her back to anyone in need. While working in the dental field most of her life, Donna was also known for her cooking and green thumb. She adored her children and grandchildren and loved to have a good time and laugh with her loved ones. She was full of life and loved unconditionally while inspiring others with her kindness and strength. She will be deeply missed. Donna is survived by her daughter, Courtney Smith Wambsgans and husband Dustin; sons, Travis Smith and wife Bonnie, Justin Smith; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Aubrey, Dayton and Wesson; sisters, Denise Perilloux Stein and husband Jerry, Diane Perilloux Tatje and husband Hank and brother, Gary Perilloux. She was preceded in death by her father, Lester "Dee Dee" Perilloux, Jr. and mother, Joan Louque Perilloux. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 6, 2019