Donna Rae Holland Silvio, 54, a devoted Wife and Mother, died peacefully on March 3, 2020. She served many years in the Insurance Industry. She was full of life and happiness, and lit up every room she entered with her lively spirit. She enjoyed spending time with her closest friends in "The Cocktail Club". She enjoyed taking care of her great niece, Addie, and her great nephew, Matthew, and treated them as her own. Donna was born on Nov 8, 1965 in Napoleonville, LA to Gaynell of Pierre Part, LA and Donald Holland of Baton Rouge, LA. She was a resident of Prairieville, LA where she attended St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Paul Silvio and her two loving children, Bryce and Lauren. She is also survived by her father, Donald Holland (Gail); two sisters, Paula (David Breaux) and Terri (Anthony Buquoi); mother-in-law, AnnaMarie Silvio; siblings-in-law, Maland Silvio, Victor Silvio, Jerri (Donald Majeste), and Rosemary (Mike St. Romain). Numerous nieces and nephews: Devin, Cody, Justyn, Hunter, Cody Silvio, Angelina, Conrad, Micha, Leah, Victor Jr, Ashley, Kevin, Victoria, TJ, Erika, Matt, Brittney, and Breanna. She is preceded in death by her mother, Gaynell Hebert Holland; her father-in-law JV Silvio and her nephew Christopher Silvio. Pallbearers will be Devin, Cody, Justyn, Hunter, Grant, Matt, Victor Jr, and TJ. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, then to continue on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial for 12:00 pm at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville. Father Jerry Martin will be officiating. Burial to follow at Oak Lane Memorial Park.

